India's smartphone shipments plunge 26% in Q3, worst showing since 2016

Vivo recorded the steepest decline among the top five brands, with shipments plunging 34 per cent from 9.7 million to 6.4 million units. Oppo, the third-largest brand by market share, saw shipments fall 24 per cent, while Xiaomi, ranked fourth, recorded a 28 per cent decline over the same period.
The remaining brands collectively saw shipments fall 34 per cent to 9.2 million units in Q3 CY2026, from 14 million a year earlier.
“September, historically a critical inventory build-up period for major online sales events, saw weaker shipment movements. There were fewer exclusive launches, limited affordable stock-keeping units, and narrowing promotional differences, reducing the online channel’s traditional festival advantage,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, principal analyst at Omdia.