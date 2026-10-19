India's smartphone shipments plunge 26% in Q3, worst showing since 2016

Apple launched its iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, which went on sale on September 18. However, sales of the entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models have not been as brisk as expected. Price hikes and the absence of an entry-level iPhone 18 could put further pressure on sales.

Samsung was the exception among the top five brands, with shipments declining by just 1 per cent to 6.7 million units in Q3 CY 2026 from 6.8 million a year earlier. This helped Samsung displace Vivo at the top of the rankings, capturing a 19 per cent share of the smartphone market, against Vivo’s 18 per cent. In Q3 CY 2025, Vivo led the market with a 20 per cent share of total smartphone shipments, while Samsung held just 14 per cent.