India's solar power boom faces regional imbalance, manufacturing glut

Anujesh Dwivedi, partner at Deloitte India, agrees that the regional disparity is borne of a combination of availability of cheap land and solar irradiation, and is also mostly seen in utility scale solar power. "In the rooftop space, we even have small states such as Kerala having rooftop solar PV capacity more than that of larger state such as Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. In the utility scale space, to reduce regional disparity, policy and regulatory measures can be considered for setting up solar parks with connectivity and land infrastructure, expansion of the green energy corridor infrastructure, and incentives for promotion of land-neutral solutions such as floating-solar and agri-PV solutions," he said.