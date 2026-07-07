India's solar power boom faces regional imbalance, manufacturing glut

"This relative decline could be mainly due to the slower pace of new project additions, land acquisition challenges, and grid constraints, which limited their ability to match the accelerated growth seen in states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra," said Yogesh Jambhale, senior manager (Research) at Rubix Data Sciences, a Mumbai-based research firm.
A key reason for the concentration of installed capacity in a few pockets and regions is variation in state level policies on land acquisition, say experts.
"Regional concentration is partly structural, as utility-scale solar follows irradiation, contiguous land availability, ease of land access, and evacuation readiness; therefore, the answer is not to force projects into weaker locations, but to create better locational signals through state-specific tenders, solar parks in under-represented states, faster transmission planning, and more hybrid or storage-linked procurement closer to demand centres," said Sharath Rao, Visiting Fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP).