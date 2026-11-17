D B Sundara Ramam, vice-president at Tata Steel, highlighted the scale of material movement required to support the industry's expansion. Producing 600 million tonnes of steel would involve moving more than 2 billion tonnes of materials, including iron ore, coal, limestone and dolomite, he said. Economically viable supply chains and logistics would therefore be critical to achieving the target.
Economically viable supply chains and logistics are going to be critical factors in achieving that target, Ramam said.
Naveen Jindal, president of the Indian Steel Association, identified raw material security, logistics, technology and low-emission steel as key priorities for the industry. India needed long-term access to iron ore, while coking coal and scrap were also critical to the sector's competitiveness, he said.