India’s top steelmakers have flagged high production costs, constraints in securing raw materials and the risk of Chinese steel being diverted to India as trade barriers rise in developed markets. They have called for further mining and tax reforms, along with better logistics and greater domestic raw material availability, to strengthen the industry's global competitiveness.

Speaking at the Indian Steel Association's Steel Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday, industry leaders cautioned that the transition to green steel would remain challenging over the next decade, with technologies such as hydrogen injection in blast furnaces and carbon capture yet to become economically viable in India.

Dilip Oommen, vice-chairman of ArcelorMittal India and a board member of AMNS India, said duties and levies that are not subsumed under the goods and services tax (GST) were adding significantly to steelmakers’ costs.

“Duties and levies not subsumed in GST are as high as 8 to 12 per cent in unrecoverable embedded costs in India. Just for comparison, in the European Union, Japan, and Korea, it is typically 1 to 2 per cent of the production costs,” Oommen said.