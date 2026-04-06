India's wind energy addition surges 46% to record 6.05 GW in FY26

India added 6.05 GW of wind energy capacity in FY26, marking the highest-ever annual addition, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement. It recorded an increase of nearly 46 per cent over the 4.15 GW capacity added in FY25.

The ministry said the earlier highest annual addition was 5.5 GW achieved in FY17. India's cumulative installed wind power capacity now stands at 48.3 GW. “This milestone reflects renewed momentum in the sector driven by improved policy clarity, transmission readiness, competitive tariff discovery, and a strong project pipeline,” the ministry said.

States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have been the primary contributors to capacity addition during the year, with a growing pipeline of wind-solar hybrid projects and the roll-out of green energy open access, it added.