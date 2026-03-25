India scaling up rare earth magnet output to cut imports: Jitendra Singh

India is ramping up domestic production of rare earth permanent magnets, crucial for electronics, space, aerospace, defence and electric vehicles, with the first-ever Samarium Cobalt plant becoming operational in 2023, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

While admitting that over 80 per cent of these magnets are still imported due to limited domestic capacity, Singh, who is MoS Prime Minister's Office, highlighted significant strides made in the last 10-11 years through high prioritisation by the government.

"Our present requirement of rare earth permanent magnet is 4,000 tonnes but by the time we reach 2030 and are able to produce 5,000 tonnes indigenously, our requirement would have gone up to 8,000 tonnes," Singh said.