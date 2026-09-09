India sees sharpest rise in mobile phone retail prices globally in 2026

India has seen the sharpest rise in mobile phone retail prices in the world due to the impact of rising memory prices, with average prices in 2026 going up by 21 per cent over last year so far, according to research undertaken globally by Counterpoint Research. That is far higher than the global increase in mobile retail prices, which has been pegged at 15 per cent in the same period.

The reason for the sharper rise in India is simple: As much as 51 per cent of the Indian mobile market is in the low- and mid-end segments, with mobile phone prices below Rs 20,000. As a result, even the percentage increase is much higher on lower-end phones compared to premium phones, which are in the over-Rs 30,000 range, where the increase is lower. Also, the possibility for OEMs to absorb some part of the cost increase is limited on lower-end phones compared to high-end and premium phones.