India, Singapore plan 3,000-km cross-border power link via ASEAN nations

India and Singapore are working on a plan to set up a 2,000-megawatt (MW) cross-border power interconnection project as part of the larger Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) power grid project.

One option under consideration is a land-based transmission corridor of approximately 3,000 km connecting Imphal in India to Singapore through Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said.

Representing India at the 20th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers' Meeting in Manila, Philippines, Naik said the proposed interconnection has the potential to facilitate reliable cross-border electricity trade, support clean energy integration and strengthen regional energy security.

Addressing the meeting, Naik emphasised India’s commitment to strengthening regional energy cooperation, energy security and a secure, resilient, affordable and sustainable energy future. "Underscoring India’s Act East Policy and its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, the Minister welcomed the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030 and stressed cooperation under the ASEAN India Plan of Action 2026–2030, including the ASEAN Power Grid, regional power transmission, multilateral power trade, clean energy and energy security," the power ministry said in a statement. Naik expressed India’s readiness to share its experience in large-scale renewable energy deployment, grid integration, transmission planning, energy storage, green hydrogen and clean energy technologies with participating countries.