Govt steps up rare earth exploration in Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu

India is stepping up exploration for rare earth minerals across several coastal and inland regions, with surveys underway in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Exploration activities are currently being carried out by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) to identify additional monazite resources in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, Puri district in Odisha and Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, according to a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Surveys across inland regions

The government said exploration is also underway in hard-rock terrains in several inland locations to augment rare earth resources.

These include Jodhpur, Balotra and Udaipur in Rajasthan, Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, Salem in Tamil Nadu, and Warangal and Suryapet in Telangana. Monazite is the principal rare-earth-bearing mineral found in India and occurs along with six other heavy minerals in beach sand deposits. However, extracting monazite from coastal sands is complex and costly because it contains radioactive elements. According to the government, the timeline for extracting rare earth minerals from a coastal deposit can extend to four to five years, starting from the nomination of a prospective lessee to obtaining statutory clearances, executing the mining lease and operationalising the deposit.

Mining of monazite is carried out according to plans approved by AMD and is subject to regulatory limits. Rare earth corridors planned The government in the Union Budget 2026 announced plans to support mineral-rich coastal states — Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — in establishing dedicated rare earth corridors. These corridors aim to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing while boosting domestic production of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) and samarium oxides and creating demand for rare earth magnets. The initiative is also expected to facilitate the development of industries across the value chain of titanium, zirconium and other critical minerals.