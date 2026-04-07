India's sugar, edible oil demand dips as gas shortage hits eateries

Consumption of sugar and edible oils in India, the world's largest market, is declining as a shortage of ​commercial gas cylinders has forced restaurants to scale back operations ​during the summer holiday season.

Lower consumption could curb India's imports of edible ‌oils, including palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

Roadside eateries and restaurants are facing gas cylinder shortages, which is reducing their edible oil consumption, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), noting that India's edible oil imports fell nearly 9% in March from the previous month to 1.2 million tons.

These restaurants serve popular dishes such as samosas and chole bhature, which are typically deep-fried. Manoj Yadav, who runs a roadside eatery serving chole ‌bhature, said he was unable to operate last week after running out of cooking gas, resuming business this week after securing a single cylinder that is unlikely to last more than ten days. "Gas cylinder deliveries haven't happened even three weeks after booking. I'm not sure if I'll get a new cylinder or when it will be delivered," Yadav said. India, the world's second-largest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) importer, ​is battling its worst gas crisis in decades, with the government cutting supplies for industries to ‌shield households from shortages.