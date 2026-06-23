How ethanol blending and El Nino threatens to alter India's sugar trade

India’s sugar industry is entering a structural shift -- one where the country’s push for cleaner fuel and rising climate risks may come at the expense of export ambitions.

Once the world’s second-largest sugar exporter, India is now expected to have limited surplus available for overseas markets for at least the next few seasons. The pressure is coming from two directions: rising diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol production and the growing risk of weaker cane output under El Nino conditions.

India’s sugar balance sheet explains why the cushion is narrowing. Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) estimates for 2025-26 (October-September) projected opening stocks of about 5 million tonnes, sugar production of 30.95 million tonnes, domestic consumption of 28.5 million tonnes and diversion of 3.4 million tonnes toward ethanol. That leaves only a narrow exportable surplus, with closing stocks estimated at around 6.3 million tonnes -- equivalent to roughly three months of domestic consumption.

That tightening supply picture is already visible in production estimates. According to a Reuters report, current sugar production is estimated at around 27.9 million tonnes, close to India’s annual domestic consumption of about 28.5 million tonnes, leaving limited room for exports. The government’s decision in May to ban sugar exports till September 30, 2026 reflected this changing balance. As stock concerns began outweighing expectations of a comfortable season, policymakers moved to protect domestic supplies. The bigger question now is whether India can continue expanding its ethanol programme without weakening a sector that once played an important role in global sugar trade.

The ethanol factor According to Vijendra Singh, president of the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA), ethanol has already structurally altered mill economics. India achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in 2025, ahead of the original 2030 target, and oil marketing companies now procure more than 11,000 million litres of ethanol annually. “Even before this year's weather concerns, ethanol had already changed how mills think about sugar," Singh said. Fixed-price ethanol contracts backed by the government provide mills with a more predictable income stream than volatile export markets. “So in a structural sense, the ethanol programme has already reduced how much surplus sugar is set aside for export compared to a few years ago,” he said.

Athar Shahab, managing director at Zuari Industries, a listed company operating in the sugar, power and ethanol segments, said that current export restrictions are being driven more by concerns around cane availability than ethanol diversion alone. “It is important to recognise that ethanol and sugar exports are not mutually exclusive. In years of normal or surplus production, India has sufficient capacity to support both," he said. How El Nino affects sugar El Nino affects sugar production through a combination of weaker rainfall, lower water availability and higher crop stress rather than rainfall alone. Sugarcane is a long-duration crop that depends on timely monsoon rainfall during planting, growth and maturation stages. When El Nino weakens the southwest monsoon, soil moisture declines and reservoir replenishment slows.

This can delay cane planting, especially in rainfed regions, reduce germination and tillering and limit irrigation availability during critical growth periods. Even irrigated regions may see lower yields if prolonged heat and moisture stress reduce cane growth and recovery. The impact extends beyond cane volumes. Water stress and higher temperatures can reduce sucrose accumulation in the crop, lowering sugar recovery -- the amount of sugar extracted from each tonne of cane crushed. Since sugarcane also relies on ratoon cycles, poor rainfall in one season can affect productivity and sugar output in subsequent crop cycles as well. Deepak Ballani, director general of the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma), told Business Standard that historically, strong El Nino years have been associated with below-normal rainfall, lower reservoir levels, and reduced sugarcane productivity in rainfed regions.

However, he said the sector today is better prepared due to irrigation expansion, improved crop varieties and better water-use practices. Industry executives also point to a major change since previous drought cycles: ethanol is no longer dependent only on sugar. Singh said grain-based ethanol now provides greater resilience. “Today, the sector benefits from a far more diversified feedstock base and significantly expanded production capacity.” He added that grain-based ethanol, especially maize, now contributes nearly two-thirds of total ethanol production. “This diversification has substantially reduced dependence on sugarcane and provides greater resilience against weather-related fluctuations," he said.

Can India protect exports without slowing ethanol growth? Experts say the answer may lie in diversification rather than choosing one objective over another. India’s ethanol production capacity now exceeds 20,000 million litres, including more than 9,000 million litres from the sugar sector and over 11,000 million litres from grain-based distilleries, according to Isma. Ballani said nearly 70 per cent of ethanol allocations in the current cycle have come from grain-based sources. “A balanced multi-feedstock strategy, therefore, strengthens energy security, enhances the resilience of the ethanol programme, and supports both food and sugar market stability while advancing India's clean energy objectives.”

Singh also argued that policy should focus on expanding feedstock options. “Accelerate grain-based ethanol production; maintain remunerative and market-aligned ethanol pricing; and provide greater policy predictability.” Shahab called feedstock diversification essential rather than optional. “Feedstock diversification is not merely an option; it is an essential pillar of India’s ethanol strategy," he said. He said grain-based ethanol expansion reduces pressure on sugar supplies while allowing India to maintain blending goals. What prolonged export restrictions could mean India’s absence from global sugar markets may create longer-term consequences. Singh warned that the immediate risk is a “loss of market share”.

India exported an average of 6.8 million tonnes annually over the five seasons up to 2022-23, accounting for around 10 per cent of global sugar trade. This year, exports were capped at around 800,000 tonnes before being halted, Reuters reported. In peak export years, India accounted for roughly 10 per cent of global sugar trade and emerged as the world’s second-largest exporter after Brazil, which typically accounts for more than one-third of global shipments. Thailand remained another major competitor. Singh said that buyers across Asia, Africa and West Asia are increasingly turning to suppliers such as Brazil and Thailand.