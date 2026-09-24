India tech funding rises 7% to $10.3 billion in first nine months of 2026

Tech startups in India raised $10.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, registering a 7 per cent increase over the $9.7 billion raised in the same period a year earlier, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Enterprise applications, fintech, and enterprise infrastructure emerged as the top-performing sectors.

The increase in funding was witnessed even as the number of funding rounds, first-time funded companies, and new soonicorn (soon-to-be-unicorn) additions declined sharply.

In the first nine months of this calendar year, there were 1,134 funding rounds, down 38 per cent from 1,838 a year earlier. Deal activity was concentrated as the period saw 18 rounds of $100 million or more, led by Nxtra’s $1 billion private equity round, Neysa’s $600 million Series B round, and CRED’s $540 million Series H funding round.

The pullback was sharpest at the top of the funnel. Seed funding fell 37 per cent to $698 million, while early-stage funding rose 27 per cent to $4.2 billion and late-stage funding held roughly steady at $5.4 billion. First-time funded companies dropped 30 per cent to 338, and Series A and beyond rounds fell 23 per cent to 409, pointing to a market that is backing proven companies over new entrants even as headline dollars edge higher. India minted six new unicorns, up 50 per cent from four in the same period a year earlier. These new unicorns raised an average of $101 million before their unicorn round, less than half the $205 million averaged in the first nine months 2025.