India terms attack on vessel unacceptable as 2 tankers cross Hormuz

As New Delhi hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi for the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet, two India-bound liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the last 48 hours, while an Indian-flagged ship came under attack off the coast of Oman on Wednesday.

India termed the attack on Haji Ali, an Indian dhow or a mechanised sailing vessel (MSV), during its voyage from Somalia to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as “unacceptable”. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “deplored the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted”.

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” the MEA said. The vessel came under attack in the early hours of Wednesday in Omani waters, leading to a fire onboard the wooden vessel and its subsequent sinking. Indian officials said all 14 crew members onboard Haji Ali were safely rescued by the Omani Coast Guard and have reached Dibba Port in Oman. India thanked the Omani authorities for rescuing the crew, which will be brought back to India soon. The transit of two LPG vessels through the tense waters signifies India’s close ties with Iran, said Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, at an inter-ministerial briefing on developments around the West Asia crisis.

SYMI, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, is carrying 19,965 tonnes of LPG cargo for India, with 21 foreign crew members onboard. The vessel safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on May 13 and is expected to arrive at Kandla port in Gujarat on May 16. NV SUNSHINE, a Vietnam-flagged vessel, is carrying 46,427 tonnes of LPG cargo for India, with 24 foreign crew members onboard. The vessel safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on May 14 and is expected to arrive at New Mangalore port on May 18. Both LPG cargoes belong to state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

A total of 13 Indian vessels — 12 LPG carriers and one crude oil tanker — have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel, said Mangal. As India faces an acute shortage of cooking gas amid the West Asia crisis, the government is prioritising the safe passage of LPG tankers from the region. At least 12 Indian vessels remain stranded in the Gulf, along with multiple foreign ships transporting India-bound cargo. The development comes as close to 10 vessels — comparatively higher traffic since the conflict — have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since May 10, according to a Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, who participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from other BRICS member countries on Thursday. In his comments at the BRICS meeting, Araghchi urged the grouping to condemn the US and Israel’s military campaign against Tehran and sought India’s backing to forge a consensus on a joint statement. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, who has also been in India for BRICS preparatory meetings, told the media on Wednesday that Iranian authorities are working to facilitate the passage of the remaining vessels bound for India, and that Iran considers India a friend.