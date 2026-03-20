India to attract ₹7.9 trillion for transmission to support clean energy

“The report provides essential visibility for renewable energy developers, grid operators, and policymakers, aligning generation capacity additions with the necessary infrastructure,” said CEA Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad.
ISTS transmission systems in Rajasthan for the evacuation of 58.7 GW renewable energy are at the tendering or implementation stage, out of which 46.7 GW is expected to be completed by FY28. In Gujarat, networks for projects totalling 64.8 GW, including 5 GW for offshore wind, are being implemented, tendered, or planned, with 34.3 GW targeted for completion by FY30.
The peak electricity demand and electrical energy requirement are projected to reach about 459 GW and 3,365 million units (MU), respectively, by 2035–36. Another study by CEA on generation expansion planning states that the installed capacity may reach about 1,121 GW by FY36, with about 786 GW expected from non-fossil fuel-based sources.