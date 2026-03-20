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India to attract ₹7.9 trillion for transmission to support clean energy

CEA estimates Rs 7.9 lakh crore investment in transmission infrastructure to support over 900 GW of non-fossil capacity, amid rising demand and renewable energy integration

power sector, electricity, green energy, solar power
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The peak electricity demand and electrical energy requirement are projected to reach about 459 GW and 3,365 million units (MU), respectively, by 2035–36.
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 7:22 PM IST
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India is likely to attract Rs 7.9 lakh crore investment over 10 years through 2036 in setting up power transmission infrastructure for evacuation of non-fossil fuel-based energy, according to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
 
Considering the challenges associated with renewable energy evacuation, the apex power planning body has prepared a transmission system plan for integrating over 900 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by FY36. 
According to the transmission plan report, released on the first day of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, about 1.4 lakh circuit kilometre (ckm) of transmission lines and nearly 8.3 lakh megavolt-ampere (MVA) of substation capacity are planned between FY27 and FY36 at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 lakh crore. 
The inter-state and intra-state transmission networks are at various stages of implementation, with some already commissioned, several under construction, and others under the bidding process.
 
CEA has identified upcoming non-fossil-based generation centres, including those in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The plan also includes a transmission system required for evacuating 10 GW of offshore wind proposed for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
 
The inter-state transmission system (ISTS) network for evacuating 192 GW of renewable energy capacity is under implementation. Under the second phase of the Green Energy Corridor scheme, the intra-state network for evacuating 19.4 GW capacity is in the implementation stage. A network for 12.7 GW of hydro capacity and 6.6 GW of nuclear capacity is also being implemented, the report stated.
 
“The report provides essential visibility for renewable energy developers, grid operators, and policymakers, aligning generation capacity additions with the necessary infrastructure,” said CEA Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad.
 
ISTS transmission systems in Rajasthan for the evacuation of 58.7 GW renewable energy are at the tendering or implementation stage, out of which 46.7 GW is expected to be completed by FY28. In Gujarat, networks for projects totalling 64.8 GW, including 5 GW for offshore wind, are being implemented, tendered, or planned, with 34.3 GW targeted for completion by FY30.
 
The peak electricity demand and electrical energy requirement are projected to reach about 459 GW and 3,365 million units (MU), respectively, by 2035–36. Another study by CEA on generation expansion planning states that the installed capacity may reach about 1,121 GW by FY36, with about 786 GW expected from non-fossil fuel-based sources.
 
Currently, the installed generation capacity from non-fossil sources is 275 GW, constituting about 52.5 per cent of the total installed capacity of 524 GW.

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Topics :Power Transmissionrenewable energyGreen energyPower Sector

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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