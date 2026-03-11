India to soon receive crude, LNG cargoes amid West Asia supply crunch

India will soon receive two cargoes each of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) that have bypassed the now-blocked Strait of Hormuz, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The country is facing energy supply shortages amid the continuing war in West Asia.

“About 70 per cent of India’s crude supplies are now coming from routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, compared with about 55 per cent earlier. Two crude oil cargoes will arrive in India in the next few days,” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Indian oil companies have increased production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 25 per cent at their refineries following a recent government order, Sharma said. On March 5, the government directed companies to maximise LPG production while halting the diversion of propane and butane for petrochemicals.

The US-Israel conflict with Iran, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has triggered an energy supply shock for India. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which around 20 per cent of global crude oil, along with significant volumes of LPG and LNG, passes. To ensure household availability, the government has prioritised LPG and gas supplies for domestic cooking fuel and compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport, reducing allocations to other sectors including the fertiliser industry, hotels and restaurants, and refineries. India imports around 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, of which nearly 90 per cent transits through the Strait of Hormuz, the official said. Of India’s total natural gas consumption of 189 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd), around 46 mscmd has been affected after QatarEnergy halted LNG production. Qatar is India’s largest LNG supplier.

“Procurement of energy supplies from other sources is underway. Cargoes are on the way to India. There is no need for panic,” Sharma said. Refineries across the country are operating at the highest capacity levels, with some running at more than 100 per cent capacity, she added. Two Indians killed in West Asia conflict Two Indian nationals have been killed and another is missing after a merchant vessel operating in the conflict zone in West Asia came under attack, government officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said during the inter-ministerial briefing. The victims were Indian seafarers working aboard commercial ships in the region. Authorities said efforts are underway to gather further details about the incident and locate the missing individual.

According to an official from the Shipping Ministry, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region, carrying more than 700 Indian seafarers. Of these, 24 vessels with 677 Indian crew members are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian crew members are operating east of the strategic waterway. The government has also set up 24-hour control rooms at the Ministry of External Affairs and the Directorate General of Shipping to respond to queries and monitor developments. Officials said the MEA control room received 75 phone calls and 11 emails in a single day, largely from families seeking information about relatives working in the region.

Apart from the fatalities at sea, some Indians in West Asia have also been injured in separate incidents linked to the ongoing tensions. One Indian national sustained rib injuries and is recovering in hospital, while another injured in Dubai is receiving medical treatment. The government said it is also closely monitoring the situation of Indian nationals in Iran. Around 9,000 Indians are currently in the country, including students. Some have already returned to India following advisories issued by the government. Authorities have facilitated the relocation of some students and pilgrims to safer cities within Iran and have also enabled land evacuation routes through Armenia and Azerbaijan for those wishing to leave.