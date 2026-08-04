India to remain among fastest-growing steel markets in FY27: Ind-Ra

India will remain among the fastest-growing steel markets globally in FY27 amid oversupply in global steel markets, geopolitical uncertainties, evolving trade barriers, and tightening sustainability regulations, according to a report.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said it also expects the sector's strengthened balance sheets to support ongoing investments without materially weakening leverage metrics, although the execution of expansion projects, carbon-transition requirements, and export-related regulations are key monitorables.

The agency said, "India will remain among the fastest-growing steel markets globally in FY27 amid oversupply in global steel markets, geopolitical uncertainties, evolving trade barriers, and tightening sustainability regulations".

Ind-Ra expects India's steel demand to grow at a high-single-digit percentage year-on-year in FY27 (from 7.4 per cent in FY26), driven by the government's continued infrastructure spending, healthy demand from the construction, engineering, and automotive sectors, and a likely pickup in private corporate capex.