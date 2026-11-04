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Indian travellers pivot to offbeat places, outdoor adventure key motivation

Agoda's Asia Travel Pulse survey found Indian travellers showing stronger-than-average interest in offbeat destinations, adventure, spiritual journeys and longer stays

Travellers, airport
The report, titled 2027 Asia Travel Pulse, surveyed more than 3,300 travellers across 11 Asian markets between September and October 2026 | Image: Bloomberg
Hemlata Samant
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 1:23 PM IST
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Indian travellers are increasingly looking beyond popular tourist destinations, with nearly 55 per cent likely to visit a lesser-known destination in 2027, significantly higher than the Asia average of 36 per cent, according to a report by Singapore-headquartered digital travel platform Agoda.
 
The report, titled 2027 Asia Travel Pulse, surveyed more than 3,300 travellers across 11 Asian markets between September and October 2026.
 
It found that outdoor adventure and activities are a key motivation for Indian travellers, with 42 per cent identifying them as a reason to travel, placing India among the highest in Asia for adventure-led travel.
 
“Indian travelers are becoming more intentional about how they explore the world, seeking unique experiences through offbeat destinations, outdoor adventures and spiritual journeys, while also opting for longer stays,” said Gaurav Malik, country director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda.
 
“At the same time, value, convenience and overall travel costs remain key considerations,” he added.
 
The report said Indian travellers also show a strong preference for spiritual and religious journeys, with 14 per cent citing them as a travel motivation.
 
This was three-and-a-half times the Asia average of 4 per cent and the highest among the markets surveyed.
 
Agoda’s accommodation search data, compared with the same period last year, also highlighted growing interest in spiritual destinations in India.
 
Pushkar, particularly during Holi, recorded a 195 per cent increase in searches, followed by Dharamshala at 154 per cent and Leh at 143 per cent.
 
Travellers are also increasingly opting for longer getaways, with 26 per cent saying that most of their trips will last between eight and 12 days, higher than the Asia average of 15 per cent.
 
Practical, value-added benefits continue to matter, with 13 per cent of Indian travellers identifying complimentary breakfast as the hotel perk that matters most. 
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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