India-UK FTA: 5-year social security payment waiver to aid 75K Indians

Indian companies operating in the UK would not have to make social security contributions for up to five years for employees they move from India to support their operations, a one which will give a major a boost to IT majors like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

The commerce ministry said that the Agreement on Social Security or the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) will come into effect from July 15 along with the comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA).

The DCC "exempts Indian workers and employers from making dual social security contributions in the United Kingdom during temporary assignments. The period of exemption has been increased from 3 years to 5 years," it said.