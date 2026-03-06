India-NZ T20 World Cup final drives rush at pubs, eateries, hotels

The Beer Café, with 39 outlets across India, expects it to be among the biggest screening days of the year.

“India’s fantastic win in the semi-final has set up what is going to be a blockbuster final this Sunday. We expect footfall and revenues to see a two-time jump, compared to a regular Sunday. Major matches like these turn our cafés into stadium-like atmospheres, and the India final has already started driving advance table bookings and group reservations,” said Rahul Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), The Beer Cafe.