India-NZ T20 World Cup final drives rush at pubs, eateries, hotels

Meanwhile, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, which operates over 55 SOCIAL outlets, has introduced offers on beer buckets and an interactive prediction game for patrons.
“We’re already seeing strong early traction across SOCIAL outlets, with pre-bookings currently tracking 10-15 per cent higher than a typical Sunday. With live screenings planned across all SOCIAL outlets, we expect momentum to build further over the next couple of days, translating into a similar uplift in overall revenue,” said Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, at the company.
At First Fiddle Restaurants, which operates brands like Lord of the Drinks and Diablo, live screenings will be set up.