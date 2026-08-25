Indian basmati may get caught in US 'economic onslaught' on Iran

Prashant Vashisht, senior vice president and co-group head of corporate ratings at Icra, said the latest uncertainty could increase vessel transit times and push up freight rates. “From a freight-rate perspective, the issue is that the average number of vessels transiting the Bab-el-Mandeb has now fallen to 22 from around 77 earlier. Some vessels are taking the longer Cape of Good Hope route. For India and other major importers, diversification of oil supplies in recent months has meant longer transit times and higher freight costs,” he said.

Vashisht said, however, that global crude prices were unlikely to rise much further because traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has already fallen sharply. “Given that volumes have already come down and most oil-production facilities in West Asia are shut, the additional volumes at risk will be only around 0.5 million barrels a day for China. This could be one reason oil prices have not moved much,” he said.