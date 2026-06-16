Indian biogas turns price-competitive with LNG for the first time

From waste to wonder

Also, the government plans to take over the pricing of biogas on a nationwide basis, as it has done in the case of ethanol, notifying different rates for biogas derived from different feedstocks, another senior industry official said. The rate may be higher than the existing ₹75-80 per kg agreed to between OMCs and biogas producers. The idea is to divert some of the $13.3 billion paid last fiscal for 24 million tons of the fuel, according to oil ministry data.