Indian biogas turns price-competitive with LNG for the first time

Since the West Asian war commenced in March, the price of biogas has become $4-$8 per million Btu cheaper than imported LNG—a reduction of up to 30 percent—compared to a premium of $5-$6 per million Btu in early 2026, senior industry officials said. The reversal occurred after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas passageway in West Asia, sending imported LNG rates higher by 50-100 percent.
Importantly, the price of biogas remains constant for the contract period unlike imported LNG, unaffected by the exchange rate or the price of oil or that of any gas index, Kedia said . But the price that fertilizer units, industries, or CNG vehicles pay for imported LNG is volatile—it changes in line with oil prices, the US natural gas benchmark Henry Hub, Europe’s TTF and the rupee-to-dollar exchange rate. For instance, the rupee has depreciated against the dollar by over 5 percent since January, increasing LNG prices; however, the rate of biogas transacted in Indian rupees is unchanged.