Indian business families look to future-proof their legacy: Report

The responsibility lies in preserving what the family has built while retaining the freedom to shape its future and take the institution forward, the report said.
“Across generations, we see a maturing curve, from founders retaining control with external expertise, to successors becoming more comfortable with professional management, and ultimately to a hybrid model where family stewardship and professional capability work together,” said Pallavi Joshi Bakhru, partner and family office leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.
“The objective is not to replace family judgement, but to create the clarity, accountability, and institutional strength that allow family stewardship and professional expertise to work together effectively,” she added.