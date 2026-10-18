Indian business families look to future-proof their legacy: Report

“India has demonstrated its ability to create wealth. The greater challenge now is to preserve it, give it purpose, and pass it forward responsibly. We need to move from thinking about wealth as something we own to seeing it as something we are entrusted with. The next generation of wealth custodians will therefore need to look beyond networth to life worth, beyond display to dignity, and beyond ownership to stewardship,” said Sreepriya N S, cofounder and chief executive officer of Entrust Family Office.