Indian cotton yarn makers gain as demand surges amid Iran war disruptions

Supply chain and fuel disruptions triggered by the war in West Asia have dealt a heavy blow to many Indian factories, but cotton yarn ​makers like Fiotex Cotspin are increasing production amid unprecedented demand from clients in China.

India ​is the world's second-largest cotton producer after China, which however relies on imports for roughly 15 per cent of ‌its raw cotton and about 20 per cent of its yarn to meet demand.

As the war in West Asia disrupted trade routes, cotton supplies to China from other countries declined, making India a preferred and nearby sourcing point, Indian traders said.

Combined with tight domestic cotton supply, delays in shipments coming from the US and Brazil have driven a rapid rise in Chinese imports of imported yarn. Also, the rupee has weakened about 7 per cent against the yuan this year, making Indian cotton yarn imports cheaper for Chinese buyers. Ripple Patel, managing director of spinning mill Fiotex in the western Indian state of Gujarat, said his export order book has grown by 40 per cent in recent months, and his factory is at 100 per cent capacity utilisation, compared to 90 per cent earlier. "As exports are more viable in profit ‌realisation, we have increased its share ... Orders have already been booked until June," Patel told Reuters.

China's National Textile and Apparel Council declined to comment on the rising imports from India. Many manufacturing hubs in India have suffered due to shortages of commercial gas and an increase in the prices of inputs like plastics and industrial spare parts. But spinning mills have been spared fuel disruptions as they largely run on grid or solar electricity, industry executives said. Five-fold jump Around 1,500 containers - carrying 30,000 tonnes of cotton yarn - are sailing from India to China each month since November, compared to ​an average 300 containers earlier, said Rahul Shah, co-chair of Textiles Committee in Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.