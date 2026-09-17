Indian cruise players add capacity as bookings rise ahead of festive season

India’s cruise players, including freshly-listed Cordelia Cruises, Thomas Cook and Tirun Travel Marketing, have come up with a slew of offerings for customers who come on board ahead of the upcoming festival season or early next year.

They are adding capacity, new ships and routes, which continue to be heavily underpenetrated.

“India is witnessing a significant evolution in its cruise industry with growing consumer acceptance and increasing demand for experience-led holidays,” said Jurgen Bailom, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Cordelia Cruises.

“The festival and year-end travel period is an important part of our marketing calendar, and our investment has evolved as the cruise category itself has grown in India,” he added.

The domestic ocean and coastal cruise market grew at a CAGR of about 8 per cent between FY20 and FY25 to ₹830 crore and is projected to expand to ₹1,820-2,250 crore by FY31, implying a strong CAGR of about 20-25 per cent over FY26-31, according to Crisil Intelligence.

The number of cruise passengers in the country stood at 477,676 in 2025, with domestic passengers accounting for 89 per cent and international passengers making up the rest.