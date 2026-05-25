Indian drugmakers deepen US bets despite decline in pharma exports

Far from scaling back, several Indian drugmakers are expanding their US pipelines, specialty portfolios and manufacturing capabilities. Companies are increasing investments in respiratory products, injectables, biosimilars and rare disease therapies, while also pursuing differentiated regulatory pathways such as 505(b)(2) filings and selective local manufacturing to move closer to the American market and reduce dependence on commoditised oral generics. Executives across companies highlighted larger pipelines, differentiated product filings and closer-to-market manufacturing capabilities as the next phase of US growth.