Indian drugmakers line up for Keytruda biosimilar race as patents near end

Prathamesh Pai, Senior Consultant Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai said the use of Keytruda has already been rising as it is increasingly prescribed in earlier lines of therapy and as PD-L1 biomarker testing becomes more widely available. Existing patient assistance programmes have improved affordability to some extent, but out-of-pocket costs continue to prevent many eligible patients from receiving treatment.

"The only concern has been affordability. If prices come down, more patients will definitely benefit," Pai said. He added that in government hospitals, fewer than 1 per cent of eligible patients are currently able to afford immunotherapy. In head and neck cancers alone, India diagnoses nearly 400,000 new cases every year, and with around half expected to recur, roughly 200,000 patients could potentially become candidates for therapies such as pembrolizumab.