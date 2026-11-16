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Indian drugmakers sharpen oncology focus with US approvals, new deals

Biocon secures US FDA approval, Glenmark launches cancer generic, Mankind signs licensing agreement

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Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 7:22 PM IST
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Three Indian pharmaceutical (pharma) companies announced oncology-related developments on Monday, with Biocon securing US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for a breast cancer biosimilar, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launching an authorised generic version of a blockbuster cancer drug, and Mankind Pharma expanding its oncology portfolio through an overseas licensing agreement.
 
The announcements come as Indian drugmakers seek to strengthen their presence in the US oncology market, one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the global pharmaceutical industry. According to IQVIA, a global provider of healthcare intelligence, advanced analytics, and clinical research services, the US accounts for roughly 46 per cent of global oncology medicine spending. US spending on cancer medicines involving novel active substances rose from $73.3 billion in 2020 to $120 billion in 2024, representing annualised growth of around 13 per cent.
 
Biocon on Monday said the USFDA had approved Pebrilzo (pertuzumab-qcay), a biosimilar to Roche’s Perjeta, for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive breast cancer. The approval takes Biocon’s tally of US-approved oncology biosimilars to five, strengthening its presence in the global cancer treatment market.
 
The drug is a monoclonal antibody used in combination with other therapies to treat patients with HER2-positive metastatic and early-stage breast cancer. The approval was based on analytical characterisation and comparative clinical pharmacokinetic data demonstrating similarity to the reference biologic.
 
However, its commercial launch in the US is expected in the third quarter (July-September) of calendar year 2028, following a global settlement and licensing agreement with Genentech that secured the earliest licensed launch date for the product.
 
Separately, Glenmark’s US subsidiary has launched axitinib tablets in 1 milligram (mg) and 5 mg strengths as an authorised generic version of Pfizer’s Inlyta. The drug is used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer, and had annual US sales of nearly $538.4 million in the 12 months ended September, according to IQVIA data.
 
The launch strengthens Glenmark’s oncology portfolio in the US, where the company has been expanding its presence across specialised therapies and generics.
 
Meanwhile, Mankind has entered into an exclusive in-licensing agreement with China’s Betta Pharmaceuticals for ensartinib, a targeted oncology drug for adults with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
 
Under the agreement, Mankind will have exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, register, and commercialise the drug in India. The arrangement involves upfront payments, potential development and sales milestone payments, and royalties on annual net sales.
 
Ensartinib, which is already approved by the USFDA and China’s National Medical Products Administration, is designed to inhibit the ALK protein associated with cancer growth in a subset of lung cancer patients. Its introduction in India will be subject to regulatory approvals and the completion of commercial and operational requirements.
 
The developments come amid continued growth in global oncology spending. According to IQVIA’s Global Oncology Trends 2025 report, worldwide spending on cancer medicines reached $252 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to $441 billion by 2029. The expanding market offers opportunities for Indian pharma companies developing biosimilars and generics of established cancer therapies.
 
The three announcements underline the growing focus of Indian drugmakers on oncology, with companies using biosimilar development, authorised generic launches, and licensing partnerships to expand their presence in specialised cancer treatments.
   

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Topics :BioconGlenmark PharmaceuticalsMankind Pharma

First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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