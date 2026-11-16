Indian drugmakers sharpen oncology focus with US approvals, new deals

Three Indian pharmaceutical (pharma) companies announced oncology-related developments on Monday, with Biocon securing US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for a breast cancer biosimilar, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launching an authorised generic version of a blockbuster cancer drug, and Mankind Pharma expanding its oncology portfolio through an overseas licensing agreement.

The announcements come as Indian drugmakers seek to strengthen their presence in the US oncology market, one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the global pharmaceutical industry. According to IQVIA, a global provider of healthcare intelligence, advanced analytics, and clinical research services, the US accounts for roughly 46 per cent of global oncology medicine spending. US spending on cancer medicines involving novel active substances rose from $73.3 billion in 2020 to $120 billion in 2024, representing annualised growth of around 13 per cent.