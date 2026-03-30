Indian fuel exports slump as Europe shipments crash after sanctions, war

In addition to declining sales to Europe, Reliance faces further pressure from the latest tax on exports of diesel and jet fuel. The government last week imposed an effective levy of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on jet fuel, expected to net ₹15 billion a week, according to government estimates.

India’s export taxes are equivalent to $36 per barrel on diesel and $50 per barrel on jet fuel, US bank Citi said in a note. Analysts reckon such cracks or profits from processing crude into fuels are close to $70 per barrel on diesel and jet fuel, reflecting huge margins on offer despite taxes. The FOB (free on board) price of diesel doubled to $179 a barrel in March compared to $86 a barrel in February, reflecting how the war in West Asia has led to shortage of petroleum products and sent prices of diesel and jet fuel soaring, oil ministry data showed. The FOB price includes the cost of the crude oil or refined product, excluding transport to the port and loading costs.