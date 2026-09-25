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Indian GCCs turn to AI upskilling, reskilling in bid to be 'future-proof'

As the AI wave builds up, GCCs would need to mould their workforce, with many bottom-level jobs being automated

India GCC, global capability centres India, GCC closures, AI automation, IT services India, Nasscom GCC report, GCC layoffs, technology jobs India, artificial intelligence impact, enterprise AI, IT outsourcing, digital transformation, GCC strategy
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The company said it would actively reskill existing talent in areas such as AI-enabled productivity, data-driven decision-making, process automation, digital product thinking and roles requiring business fluency
Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 8:10 PM IST
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Indian global capability centres (GCCs) are increasingly looking to retrain and reskill their employees to become proficient in artificial intelligence (AI), rather than just depending upon hiring externally from information technology (IT) services and technology product companies, as they look to build teams who can deliver instant business impact.
 
The shift comes as AI begins to reshape the routine work that has traditionally powered GCCs. About 55 per cent of routine GCC work is already exposed to AI-driven automation, while 60 per cent of the workforce will require reskilling by 2030, according to a report by Dell and management consultancy firm Zinnov. This is pushing GCCs to rethink roles and move talent towards engineering, product development and business problem-solving, rather than repetitive execution.
 
For the last decade as GCCs became an integral part of India’s technology ecosystem, a large part of their headcount was driven primarily by an influx from IT companies, who were compensated generously for the switch, as the GCCS aimed to move up the ladder to become strategic centres.
 
“The way we are looking at upskilling internally is in three phases. The first phase is building  from AI literacy to AI fluency. Next we are looking at enterprise-level solutions beyond making your own job effective. Another perspective that we are looking at is how AI can be used to rethink the way we are operating,” says Nirguna Tilwankar, director and head of human resources at Catalyst Brands India.
 
The company said it would actively reskill existing talent in areas such as AI-enabled productivity, data-driven decision-making, process automation, digital product thinking and roles requiring business fluency. "These build naturally on capabilities people already have. Reskill where there is adjacency; hire where there is scarcity," she added.  
 
As the AI wave builds up, GCCs would need to mould their workforce, with many bottom-level jobs being automated. 
 
AI is also leading to the evolution of roles. For example, the role of data scientists is evolving into model operations engineers, data engineers into applied AI engineers, or Cloud engineers into platform engineers, according to data from Quess. The strongest movement is visible where the source role already has transferable technical foundations, such as APIs, data pipelines, cloud operations, automation, security controls, or product analytics.
 
A backend developer, who has knowledge of Java or Python, can be trained to be an applied AI engineer by training in areas such as LLM API integration, RAG workflows or AI workflow orchestration. A full-stack developer can evolve into an AI-native full stack engineer via new skills like GenAI feature integration and AI agent workflow design.
 
“For GCC leaders, the focus is no longer only on adding headcount, but on building teams that can deliver business impact from day one. This makes internal mobility, reskilling, and role-adjacent talent development critical. Organisations that can combine experienced talent with structured upskilling will be better positioned to scale capability, improve execution quality, and support long-term enterprise mandates from India,” says Kapil Joshi, chief executive officer of Quess IT Solutions.
 
Sheenam Ohrie, managing director of Broadridge India, says that while the company used to hire a lot from Infosys and TCS earlier, the strategy has changed towards engineering organisations such as Amazon, Google, Dell, Intel, and Nvidia.
 
“We’ve also developed a very clear strategy around campus hirings and we see which are those top Tier-II colleges to get the best of that talent. Over the last four years, we’ve also developed a persona-based enablement program. Then we create a cohort to make it more experiential for the younger people in the organization, the developers and the operations people,” she says.
 
Riding the wave
 
  • GCCs looking to build from AI literacy to AI fluency
  • Also aiming for teams that can deliver business impact from Day 1
  • GCCs are rethinking their campus hiring strategies as well
  • Even as bottom-level jobs are being automated, roles are evolving because of AI
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceinformation technologyIndian investments into GCC

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

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