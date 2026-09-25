Indian GCCs turn to AI upskilling, reskilling in bid to be 'future-proof'

For the last decade as GCCs became an integral part of India’s technology ecosystem, a large part of their headcount was driven primarily by an influx from IT companies, who were compensated generously for the switch, as the GCCS aimed to move up the ladder to become strategic centres.

“The way we are looking at upskilling internally is in three phases. The first phase is building from AI literacy to AI fluency. Next we are looking at enterprise-level solutions beyond making your own job effective. Another perspective that we are looking at is how AI can be used to rethink the way we are operating,” says Nirguna Tilwankar, director and head of human resources at Catalyst Brands India.