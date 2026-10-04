Indian IT firms turn to GCC acquisitions as organic revenue growth falters

With organic growth in the slow lane, Indian IT services companies are turning to acquisitions for growth, increasingly targeting global capability centres (GCCs) that offer scale as well as opportunities to move up the value chain.

That move is a win-win for both sides; services companies have been under sustained revenue and margin pressure over the last few years due to weak macroeconomic conditions and volatile geopolitics, while many GCCs have failed to mature beyond a certain level despite operating for a long time, leading to higher operating costs and internal inefficiencies. These deals thus provide the IT industry with an inorganic method to boost revenue besides the other capability acquisitions it has been making over the last year.