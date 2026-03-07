Indian Oil books crude cargoes loading from Red Sea port of Yanbu: Report
The US-Israel war with Iran has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East, while top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is increasing shipments from the Red Sea as an alternativeReuters March 7
Top Indian refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has booked some oil cargoes for loading from the Red Sea port of Yanbu, a company source said on Saturday.
The US-Israel war with Iran has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East, while top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is increasing shipments from the Red Sea as an alternative.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)