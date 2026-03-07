Home / Industry / News / Indian Oil books crude cargoes loading from Red Sea port of Yanbu: Report

Indian Oil books crude cargoes loading from Red Sea port of Yanbu: Report

The US-Israel war with Iran has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East, while top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is increasing shipments from the Red Sea as an alternative

Indian Oil
Indian Oil (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters March 7
Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 6:29 PM IST
Top Indian refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has booked some oil cargoes ​for loading from the Red ​Sea port of Yanbu, a company source ‌said on Saturday.

The US-Israel war with Iran has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East, while top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is increasing shipments from the Red Sea as an alternative.

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

