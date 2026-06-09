Indian online buyers lose up to ₹28,000 cr yearly to dark patterns: Report

Indian consumers are losing an estimated ₹25,000 crore to ₹28,000 crore annually due to deceptive interface designs, commonly known as dark patterns, across online marketplaces, according to a report.

The 'Dark Patterns in India's Online Marketplaces' report, released by market research firm Datum Intelligence on Tuesday, said 88 per cent of the country's 304 million online buyers lose approximately ₹78 to ₹87 per month each to hidden charges, forced add-ons, drip pricing, false urgency rules and subscription traps.

"Existing regulatory interventions have so far had limited success in curbing deceptive digital practices that continue to impact millions of consumers," the report noted.

The survey found that 63 per cent of online payment users now experience hidden charges or drip pricing-where additional fees are revealed at the checkout stage. This marks an increase from the 52 per cent reported in 2024. Furthermore, 73 per cent of the platforms assessed deploy forced action mechanisms, compelling users into actions they might not otherwise choose. The study analysed 12 leading platforms across e-commerce, quick commerce and online travel. The survey was conducted in the first quarter of 2026 among 2,590 consumers across 50 cities. Among e-commerce platforms, Amazon emerged as the most trusted, with 50 per cent of users naming it their preferred choice. In contrast, Flipkart was the only platform where distrust (41 per cent) exceeded trust (37 per cent), a gap the report attributed to higher per-encounter 'financial extraction'.