Indian pharmaceutical companies are taking the generic semaglutide battle overseas, with some already launching the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug in international markets and others lining up regulatory approvals and marketing partnerships.

The push comes as the domestic market, which witnessed a rush of generic launches following the expiry of Novo Nordisk's patent in March, adjusts to growing competition, price erosion and elevated channel inventories.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Hetero are among the early movers, while Lupin, Biocon and Ajanta Pharma are looking to tap international markets through partnerships.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which launched generic semaglutide in Canada earlier this year, received approval from Brazil's health regulator, ANVISA, earlier this month.

The company has reported approvals in 10 countries. However, its Canadian supplies were disrupted following a recall involving an impurity exceeding specifications and a separate packaging and labelling error. Dr Reddy's is targeting supplies of 6-7 million semaglutide pens across 10 markets in the second half of FY27, with Canada expected to account for the bulk of the volumes. During the company's October earnings call, chief executive Erez Israeli said supplies were expected to resume in November, subject to successful product validation. Despite the disruption, the company remains bullish on Canada. During an interaction with journalists in October, its management said the market remained underserved, with insufficient generic competition.

Israeli also highlighted opportunities in other markets, including Chile, where Dr Reddy's has secured approval as the first generic entrant. Sun Pharma has also entered international markets, launching generic semaglutide in South Africa in July, while its local partner has commercially launched the product in Brazil. During the company's October earnings call, managing director Kirti Ganorkar confirmed that semaglutide had been commercialised in both markets. Asked whether these countries were witnessing price erosion similar to India, Ganorkar said pricing decisions in Brazil were being taken by its local partner and declined to comment on the extent of price reductions. Hetero, meanwhile, has begun exporting the drug to markets across Africa, Asia and the Middle East under three brands, with plans to eventually expand into more than 75 countries.

Its manufacturing partner, Gufic Biosciences, said during an August earnings call that the two companies had filed for regulatory approvals in more than 22 countries. During its November earnings call, Gufic indicated that revenue from these international registrations was expected to begin in the first or second quarter of the next financial year, subject to regulatory approvals. The opportunity is also attracting other Indian pharmaceutical companies. Lupin has signed an agreement with Spain's Galenicum to commercialise semaglutide across 23 countries. Biocon has partnered with Ajanta Pharma to supply the drug for marketing in 26 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia. Ajanta, however, expects commercial sales to begin only in FY28 as it works through regulatory approvals in these markets.

Overseas markets offer considerable opportunities for Indian generic manufacturers, although the competitive dynamics vary across countries. Canada, where Dr Reddy's has already launched the drug, uses nearly 12 million semaglutide injection pens annually, while its broader glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) market is estimated at $2.6 billion, according to data cited by Sandoz. Brazil's semaglutide market for diabetes is worth around $245 million, according to IQVIA data cited by Dr Reddy's. However, generic competition is playing out differently in the two markets. In Canada, Novo Nordisk has managed to retain a substantial share of its business despite the expiry of patent protection in January, partly because of delays in generic launches.

Brazil, on the other hand, is already witnessing a shift towards lower-priced alternatives. Novo Nordisk has acknowledged losing market share to cheaper competitors following the March patent expiry. The Danish drugmaker said pricing pressure in Brazil contributed to a 3 per cent decline in its emerging-market sales in the September quarter. Competition is also increasing, with Sandoz launching its semaglutide injection in Brazil earlier this month. In South Africa, where Sun Pharma has launched its product, the GLP-1 market is approaching $182 million, according to figures from Aspen Pharmacare. However, much of this market is currently driven by tirzepatide, another widely used medicine for diabetes and weight management.

The country is also attracting more generic semaglutide manufacturers. South Africa's medicines regulator was reviewing 12 generic applications in July, while Aspen secured approval for its semaglutide injection earlier this month. The entry of additional manufacturers could widen access to lower-priced versions of the drug, although competition is expected to intensify as more products enter the market. Back home, the market is settling down after the initial rush that followed the expiry of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent in March. According to Pharmarack's PharmaTrac data, monthly semaglutide volumes jumped from 1.14 lakh units in February to 4.34 lakh units in September. Sales value, however, increased at a slower pace, from Rs 48 crore to Rs 113 crore, as cheaper generic versions gained ground.

Generic brands accounted for around 74 per cent of total semaglutide volumes in September. However, the pace of growth has moderated since the first wave of launches. Monthly volumes surged 88 per cent in April, before growth eased to 12 per cent in May and 4 per cent in June. After remaining largely flat in August, volumes increased 7 per cent in September. The rush of launches also resulted in substantial stocking across the distribution chain. PharmaTrac data showed that inventory increased from 16 days in February to a peak of 26 days in May, before easing to 23 days in August. Some individual brands recorded considerably higher inventory levels, reflecting the rush to stock products ahead of actual demand.

Nirali Shah, research analyst at Ashika Investment Managers, had earlier told Business Standard that India's semaglutide market was moving from a "buzz phase" to a "prescription habit phase", as the initial excitement surrounding generic launches gave way to the need for sustained patient demand. While domestic sales volumes continue to rise, the sharp increase in the number of generic brands has intensified competition. For Indian pharmaceutical companies, overseas markets offer another avenue for growth, particularly in countries where semaglutide demand is already established and lower-priced alternatives could attract more patients. However, the international expansion is not necessarily a response to inventory accumulation in India. Several companies had begun working on overseas regulatory approvals and commercial partnerships well before the domestic patent expired.