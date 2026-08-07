Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Industry / News / Indian pharma market rises 12.1% in July on broad-based therapy growth

Indian pharma market rises 12.1% in July on broad-based therapy growth

The market recorded sales of Rs 23,193 crore in July, with cardiac and anti-diabetic therapies posting double-digit growth and four leading segments accounting for 46.6 per cent

pharma, drugs, medicine
pharma
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 8:41 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 12.1 per cent in July this year, with almost all major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.
 
The IPM sales value in July 2026 was recorded at ₹23,193 crore, up from ₹20,494 crore in the same month last year.
 
The performance this month was led by chronic therapies, with cardiac and anti-diabetic segments registering low- to mid-double-digit value growth. The cardiac therapy segment saw 14.7 per cent growth in value at ₹3,299 crore in sales, while anti-diabetics recorded a 17.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in sales value at ₹2,237 crore in July 2026.
 
The rise in anti-diabetic segment can be attributed to the high-burden of patients with hypertension and Type-II diabetes, along with the steady sales growth in glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) drugs used for glycemic control.
 
The onset of monsoon, and subsequent rise in cases of flu led to a 6.2 per cent value rise in sales of anti-infectives. “The gastrointestinal (GI) therapy saw a 9.2 per cent rise in sales at ₹2,820 crore,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at Pharmarack.        
 
She added that these four therapies accounted for a combined 46.6 per cent of the IPM in July this year.
 
IPM growth as per the moving annual turnover (MAT, or previous 12 months’ turnover) between August 2025 and July 2026 was 10.2 per cent, leading to a total turnover of ₹2.56 trillion.
 
Among the companies, while the top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market, players such as Zydus (20.8 per cent), Sun Pharma (17.8 per cent), Torrent (16.1 per cent), and Intas (14.9 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth in July 2026.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NCAER paper calls for scrapping Bihar liquor ban, cites revenue losses

Delhi HC quashes criminal cases against retailers in 2015 Maggi controversy

SC notice to telcos on Centre's plea against one-time spectrum charge order

GeM crosses ₹20 trn procurement milestone; MSEs account for 45.6% of GMV

West Asia demand to soften, India to make up for dip: Thomas Cook CEO

Topics :Indian pharmaPharma

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 8:41 PM IST

Next Story