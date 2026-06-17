Indian pharma's next prescription: Specialty drugs, not just generics

Cipla, meanwhile, highlighted South Africa, respiratory therapies, and branded prescription businesses as ma­jor growth drivers while expa­n­ding its presence across in­t­ernational markets. “Our Af­rican business continued to deliver market-leading growth and our EMs and Europe business operations scaled meaningfully to become a $400 million-plus business unit. Together, these achievements highlight our disciplined exe­cution and our commitment to sustainable and diversified growth across geographies,” said Achin Gupta, managing director and global chief executive officer, Cipla. The company also underscored its focus on complex products and future growth platforms. On biosimilars, Gupta added: “We see biosimilars as a very large and underpenetrated opportunity.”