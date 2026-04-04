Indian Pharma sector clocks $29 billion exports by end of February in FY26

India's pharmaceutical exports stood at over $28 billion up to February of the current financial year, registering a growth of more than 5 per cent compared to the same period last year, a top official said on Saturday.

K Raja Bhanu, Director General of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), said the sector, currently valued at around $ 60 billion, is projected to grow to $ 130 billion by 2030.

"Despite global challenges, pharmaceutical exports have been among the few sectors to maintain growth momentum. Exports during AprilFebruary FY26 stood at $ 28.29 billion, reflecting a growth of 5.6 per cent compared to the same period in FY25, led by formulations, biologicals, vaccines and AYUSH products," he said.

He added that exports reached $ 30.47 billion in FY202425, marking a year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent despite global pricing pressures and trade volatility. Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said India is likely to end the current financial year at levels similar to FY25. Looking ahead, Bhanu said Pharmexcil aims to achieve $ 65 billion in exports by 2030 through policy prioritisation, market diversification beyond traditional geographies, increased FDI inflows and improved regulatory efficiency. India ranks third globally in pharmaceutical production by volume, with exports reaching over 200 markets worldwide, he said. Notably, more than 60 per cent of India's pharmaceutical exports are directed towards highly regulated markets, underscoring the quality and compliance standards of the industry.