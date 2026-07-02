Indian public relations industry pegged to reach ₹4,500 cr by 2030: Report

The Indian public relations industry is expected to reach ₹ 4,500 crore by 2030, having grown 11 per cent in FY26 to reach ₹3,230 crore, according to a report.

The growth rate of 11 per cent in FY26 is a moderation from a decade-long CAGR of 12 per cent, signalling a maturing industry, said the SPRINT 2026 report by Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI).

In FY26, the Indian PR industry accounted for 12.6 per cent of the Asia-Pacific market, the report, which was released on Thursday, added.

As per the report, the government's share of top client categories has nearly tripled between 2022 and 2026, from 4 per cent to 11 per cent, even as private corporates -- the industry's mainstay -- slipped from 48 per cent to 42 per cent over the same period.