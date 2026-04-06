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Indian Railways approves ₹1,364 crore for Kavach, signalling upgrade

Projects include Kavach rollout on locomotives, fibre network expansion, and electronic interlocking systems to strengthen safety and communication infrastructure

Indian Railways
Indian Railways has also sanctioned three works in Northern Railway at a total cost of ₹400.86 crore for strengthening communication backbone infrastructure
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 8:42 PM IST
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Indian Railways has approved multiple projects worth ₹1,364.45 crore to strengthen safety, signalling, and communication infrastructure across its network. The sanctioned works include provision of Kavach on locomotives, expansion of the optical fibre cable network, and replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems.
 
The ministry said in a statement that Kavach equipment, which avoids train collisions, will be installed on 232 locomotives in Southern Railway at a cost of ₹208 crore.
 
Indian Railways has also sanctioned three works in Northern Railway at a total cost of ₹400.86 crore for strengthening communication backbone infrastructure. This will cover three works, including provision of fibre cables in Ambala, Delhi, and Lucknow divisions.
 
"The works aim to enhance the capacity and reliability of communication systems across divisions, which are critical for modern signalling and Kavach deployment," the rail ministry said in a statement.
 
Railways has also sanctioned two itemised works in South Central Railway at a total cost of ₹578.02 crore for replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems. The ministry said all the sanctioned projects are part of the broader effort to modernise Indian Railways with a focus on safety, reliability, and capacity enhancement.
 
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Topics :Indian RailwaysRailways Trains

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:41 PM IST

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