Indian Railways freight traffic rises 5.4% to 137.9 million tonnes in Aug

Freight on Indian Railways grew by 5.4 per cent in August, rising to 137.9 million tonnes (mt), the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday. The increase in freight movement reflects growing demand from key sectors such as coal, iron ore, steel, fertilisers and other commodities.

“Higher rail freight movement also helps industries access reliable transportation while supporting the movement of essential commodities across regions,” the railways said. Cargo volumes in August 2025 were 130.9 mt. The railways did not share volumes of specific goods transported during the last month, but said that iron ore loading increased by 12.1 per cent, clinker by 10.4 per cent, domestic containers by 9.2 per cent and coal by 6 per cent. Finished steel loading increased by 4.9 per cent, mineral oil by 3.1 per cent, fertilisers by 1.6 per cent and balance other goods by 8.2 per cent.