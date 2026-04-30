Indian shipyards to get right of first refusal in FY27 ship buying plan

As India moves forward with a ₹51,383 crore vessel buying plan for 2026-27, Indian shipyards have a right of first refusal (ROFR) for global tenders, a senior government official said.

According to Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, tenders have been floated for 34 of the 62 vessels planned to be inducted into the Indian fleet.

The plan is part of a larger agenda of a ₹2.2 trillion plan to acquire 437 vessels. “If a foreign company participates, an Indian company will have the chance to match the price. Over and above that, they will also get assistance under the shipbuilding financial assistance scheme,” said Mangal at a briefing on the West Asia crisis here.