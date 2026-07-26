Indian single malt sales hit 500k in 2025, local firms dominate: CIABC

Indian single malt whisky, which has won several global awards and gained international fame in the last couple of years for its craftsmanship, are estimated to have grown to about 500,000 cases in 2025, registering a growth of approximately 22 per cent, according to data released by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

This growth has been primarily driven by homegrown desi labels such as Amrut, Rampur, Indri, and Paul John, along with newer entrants, including Solan Gold, GianChand, Doaab, Crazy Cock, Aaghaz, and Gamber Valley, as the category gains stronger traction within India's premium and luxury spirits space, CIABC said.

Moreover, the desi companies continue to dominate the 'Made in India' Single Malt Whisky landscape, accounting for an estimated 92 per cent of category sales in 2025. Indian single malt whisky brands such as Diageo's Godawan and Pernod Ricard's Longitude 77, which are owned and backed by foreign and multinational companies, are estimated to account for around 7 per cent of the category with 35,000 cases (of nine litres each). "Within the 'Made in India' Single Malt Whisky category, brands made by Indian companies account for the dominant share of sales. For 2025, Indian manufacturers are estimated to account for around 92 per cent of the category, translating to approximately 465,000 cases," it said.

The 'Made in India' Single Malt Whisky category has maintained a strong growth trajectory over the past three years, expanding from an estimated 350,000 nine-litre cases in 2023 to around 400,000 cases in 2024 and further to approximately 500,000 cases in 2025. This reflects a cumulative increase of nearly 43 per cent over two years, highlighting the rapid premiumisation of India's whisky market and rising consumer acceptance of Indian-origin single malts, in which the entry-level options start around Rs 2,300 while premium or aged flagship expressions are commonly sold at Rs 5,500-8,000. CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer said Indian single malts are increasingly gaining recognition among consumers for their quality, distinctive taste profile and premium positioning.

"Once viewed as a niche category, Indian single malts are increasingly being recognised for their distinctive taste profile, climate-led maturation, award-winning quality, specialised cask finishes and Indian provenance. They are finding stronger acceptance among consumers looking for premium luxury whisky options," Iyer said. However, CIABAC data also reflects that imported single malt whiskies (which are bottled-in-origin) continue to hold a significant presence in the Indian market, with their volumes estimated at around 350,000 cases (of nine litres) in 2025. Together, imported and locally produced single malts have expanded the overall market to around 850,000 cases, reflecting a growing appetite among Indian consumers for premium, craft-led and provenance-driven whisky experiences.

Iyer said Indian single malt whisky has evolved beyond being a niche, award-driven category and is now emerging as a significant premium spirits segment. "Indian single malt is no longer only an awards-led story; it is becoming a measurable premium spirits category. Indian companies continue to lead this space with several new domestic players lining up launches and global companies operating in India also investing in Indian-origin single malts," he said. According to him, the trend underscores the growing strength of the "Make in India" initiative in the premium spirits sector and highlights the need for a fair and enabling policy environment to help Indian premium spirits expand both domestically and in international markets.