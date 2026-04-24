Indian tourists going abroad face a double blow this summer season

For instance, around 50 per cent of the fare for a return flight between Delhi and Ho Chi Minh on Air India is accounted for by the passenger fuel surcharge. On a return direct flight from Delhi to Kuala Lumpur this month end, the surcharge accounts for 44 per cent of the total fare. That is because Air India increased the fuel surcharge to Southeast Asian destinations by $40 -- it initially went up from $40 to $60 in March and then from $60 to $100 from April 8. IndiGo, which added a fuel surcharge of ₹1,800 on Southeast Asian routes on March 14, revised it upwards by nearly double to ₹3,500 for flights within 2,000 kilometres and ₹5,000 above that in the region.