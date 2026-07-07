Indian toy sector to aim for a quarter of global toy market: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged the Indian toy sector to aspire to a quarter of the global toy market, which is projected to reach $179 billion by 2032.

"India's toy market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2034, but I want to have a reality check. The global growth is such that the number for 2032 is $179 billion," Sitharaman said at the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2026 organised by the Toy Association of India in Delhi.

"We are still aiming for $5 billion by 2034; I think we are capable of better — at least aim for one quarter of it. Do not stay at $5 billion; that's a big number, but we should aim for higher," Sitharaman said.

Duty-free access for Indian toys to the United Arab Emirates and Australia under their respective trade agreements with India should give additional impetus to the toy sector, the minister said. The government has announced various interventions over the past six years to encourage domestic toy manufacturing and curb dumping. It raised the basic customs duty on toys to 60 per cent from 20 per cent in 2020. "The Bureau of Indian Standards intensified its enforcement so that we bring in only genuine, safe toys if at all we want imports. They didn't allow unsafe toys to come into our airports and shopping centres," Sitharaman said. "And as a result, we sent an unambiguous signal that we are a country that wants good-quality toys for our children," she said.