Indian tyre exports hit record high in FY26 despite global challenges

Indian tyre exports achieved a record high of ₹27,312 crore during financial year 2025-26 (FY26), marking a 9 per cent increase from the ₹25,057 crore recorded in the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

This is the second consecutive year of 9 per cent growth for the sector, occurring alongside widespread geopolitical friction and a decelerating global economy.

The export growth was achieved despite logistics challenges and shifting trade policies in key international markets. The United States maintained its position as the largest single destination for Indian tyres, accounting for 15 per cent of total export value at ₹4,082 crore.

However, the US market share declined from 17 per cent in the previous year amid significant tariff volatility. In August 2025, the US administration raised tariffs on Indian tyre imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, temporarily affecting the competitiveness of Indian exporters against other supplying nations. However, in February 2026, tariffs on most Indian goods were reduced to 18 per cent, offering some relief and aiding a recovery in exports towards the end of the fiscal year. To counter these fluctuations, Indian manufacturers diversified their geographic reach. Following the US, Germany accounted for 7 per cent of exports, while Italy and Brazil each accounted for 5 per cent. France contributed 4 per cent. Indian tyres are currently distributed to more than 170 countries.

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) attributed the steady performance to substantial domestic capital investment. Over the past four to five years, tyre manufacturers have invested approximately ₹30,000 crore in greenfield and brownfield manufacturing facilities. “The tyre industry has exhibited remarkable resilience and growth in the post-pandemic period,” said Arun Mammen, chairman of ATMA. “Tyre manufacturers have invested approximately ₹30,000 crore, reflecting strong confidence in India's long-term economic prospects and its emergence as a global manufacturing hub.” With an estimated annual turnover of around ₹1 lakh crore, the tyre industry remains one of India's most export-intensive manufacturing sectors, with international shipments accounting for more than 25 per cent of total industry revenue.