IndianOil reassures customers on fuel quality after social media posts

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday said it has carried out nearly 10,000 surprise inspections and more than 8,500 fuel quality tests across its retail outlets over the past week, as it sought to reassure customers amid concerns over fuel quality circulating on social media.

The country's largest fuel retailer said it follows a "zero-tolerance" policy towards fuel adulteration, contamination and any violation of prescribed quality standards, and that strict action is taken against dealers found to be in breach of contractual obligations.

"Fuel quality is a matter of utmost importance for IndianOil. Every day, our teams work across the country to ensure that customers receive fuel that meets all prescribed quality standards. Regular inspections, surprise checks and scientific testing are carried out as part of a rigorous quality assurance system," the company said in a statement.

IOC said it had also deployed hundreds of special inspection teams to independently verify compliance with quality standards at its retail outlets. "If any instance of adulteration, contamination or violation of prescribed quality norms is detected during inspections or established through customer complaints, strict action is taken against the concerned dealer in accordance with the applicable guidelines and contractual provisions," it said. The company urged customers to report fuel quality concerns directly at retail outlets or through its customer care channels instead of relying on unverified social media posts, and that all complaints are investigated through a "transparent and well-defined process".