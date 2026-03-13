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India's REIT market grows 6-fold since FY20 on listings, price gains: CBRE

India's REIT market has grown more than six-fold since FY20 to Rs 1,726 billion in the first nine months of FY26, supported by new listings and steady unit price appreciation, CBRE said

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The sector could also benefit from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposal to allow commercial banks to lend directly to REITs, aligning the framework with infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:38 PM IST
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India’s Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) market has expanded more than six-fold, growing from ₹271 billion in financial year 2020 (FY20) to ₹1,726 billion in the first nine months of FY26, according to a report by real estate analytics firm CBRE.
 
The growth has been driven by new listings, as well as steady unit price appreciation among existing Reits, with four of them recording more than 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) unit price growth between Q3FY25 and Q3FY26.
 
“India’s Reit market has delivered consistent returns to investors through a volatile global cycle,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) for India, South-East Asia, the Middle East and Africa at CBRE.
 
As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to list on the stock exchange and distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income. Reit distributions are returns which can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income, or a combination of these above-mentioned aspects. India’s five publicly listed Reits are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), Mindspace Business Parks Reit, and Nexus Select Trust. The fifth Reit, KRT, was listed on August 18, 2025.
 
The report highlighted three regulatory changes expected to support wider adoption of Reits, including Sebi's decision to reclassify Reits as equity-related instruments from January 2026, which is expected to improve liquidity by enabling broader participation from mutual funds and specialised investment funds that were earlier restricted by hybrid investment limits.
 
The regulatory change enables broader participation from mutual funds and Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), which were historically constrained by hybrid instrument limits.
 
The sector could also benefit from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposal to allow commercial banks to lend directly to Reits, aligning the framework with infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
 
“This harmonisation with the existing InvIT framework is expected to rationalise borrowing costs, previously reliant largely on bond markets, thereby enhancing balance sheet flexibility and fostering distributable cash flow growth,” the report said.
 
Further, the Union Budget 2026-27 has outlined plans to monetise Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) assets through dedicated Reit structures, potentially unlocking value from state-owned commercial real estate and offering investors access to sovereign-backed assets.
 
“As the regulatory framework evolves to enable broader equity market participation and lower the cost of capital for Reit platforms, we expect the pace of portfolio expansion and new listings to accelerate,” said Rami Kaushal, managing director, consulting and valuation services for India, the Middle East and Africa at CBRE.
 
The report added that the small and medium Reits (SM Reits) segment could add another layer of maturity to the market, potentially exceeding $75 billion, supported by over 500 million square feet of eligible office, logistics and retail assets.
 
CBRE’s Investor Intentions Survey also found that office-sector Reits, the primary asset class in India, are the most preferred segment for capital allocation, with about 42 per cent of India-based respondents indicating a willingness to invest.

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Topics :REIT IndiaCBREReal Estate

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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