India's REIT market grows 6-fold since FY20 on listings, price gains: CBRE

As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to list on the stock exchange and distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income. Reit distributions are returns which can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income, or a combination of these above-mentioned aspects. India’s five publicly listed Reits are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), Mindspace Business Parks Reit, and Nexus Select Trust. The fifth Reit, KRT, was listed on August 18, 2025.