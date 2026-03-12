India's sneaker craze accelerates homegrown brands, boosts resale platforms

Rajagopalan further noted that footwear designed to handle varied terrains and athletic use is now widely worn across daily contexts, reflecting how function has transcended traditional category boundaries. “At the same time, Gen Z is playing an important role in shaping trends and accelerating demand, particularly through e-commerce and digital discovery.”
This shift has created fertile ground for homegrown sneaker labels such as ARKS, Comet, Gully Labs, TENxYOU and Louis Stitch, which are tapping into India-first design and the premium sneaker segment to compete with global giants.
Abhinav Verma, co-founder and CEO of ARKS (a premium lifestyle brand owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor), said India’s sneaker market remains at an early stage compared with mature markets but is witnessing a cultural transformation. “The Indian sneaker market compared to the global sneaker market, which is close to $100 billion, is still relatively small, which means the growth runway is enormous,” he said. According to Verma, sneakers in India have evolved from functional footwear into a lifestyle choice, standing at the intersection of comfort, culture and style.