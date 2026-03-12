India's sneaker craze accelerates homegrown brands, boosts resale platforms

CDC itself has recorded nearly 100 per cent growth over the past year and expects to reach an annual recurring revenue of around Rs 200 crore in FY26. The company operates stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad alongside a growing online marketplace that attracts around two million visitors every month, with about 40 per cent repeat customers. The brand further plans to expand to 1 lakh square feet of space in the next one year.

Other resale platforms are seeing similar traction. Abbas Zaveri, founder and CEO of sneaker resale platform Hypefly, said demand varies sharply across different cities and towns. In Tier I cities, hype and resale sneakers with average order values of Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000 are growing quickly, while in Tier II and III markets consumers are entering the category through more accessible lifestyle sneakers priced between Rs 5,000–Rs 7,000. The brand currently sees around 7 to 8 lakh visitors on its platform each month, with close to 30 per cent of customers making repeat purchases.