IndusInd Bank launches dedicated banking vertical for GCCs in India

IndusInd Bank on Monday launched a new banking vertical for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) by bringing together corporate and employee banking capabilities.

India now has 2,117 GCCs and the ecosystem has grown 32 per cent since FY 2021 -- underscoring the country's growing importance as a global capability hub.

IndusInd Bank said that by bringing together corporate and employee banking capabilities under a dedicated GCC relationship model, the bank offers a more integrated and specialised approach to serving the unique requirements of GCCs.

"This integrated approach enables GCCs to manage their business, workforce and cross-border banking needs more seamlessly," IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.