Industry must rethink talent pitch if it can't attract youth: MCA Secretary

Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, on Tuesday said industry must seriously reflect on its ability to attract young talent if it is unable to “sell” its companies to the country’s youth in the context of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS).

“If you are not able to give a selling proposition to the smart youth of the country, then we really need to think. We have to think about the quality of the work which we are doing and the quality of the internships which we are giving,” she said, speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) annual business summit.