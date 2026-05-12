Industry must rethink talent pitch if it can't attract youth: MCA Secretary

Although participation was limited in the first two rounds, the feedback from interns who completed the programme and chose to stay for the full 12 months has been very positive and made the effort worthwhile, she noted.
In the pilot phase of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), official data shared in Parliament shows that while over 1.53 lakh internship offers were rolled out by companies, only about 6 per cent of candidates ultimately joined.
After the initial pilot rounds, the scheme has undergone several changes based on participation levels and feedback. Eligibility has been expanded to include a wider age group of 18–25 years, along with final-year students and postgraduates. The internship duration has also been made more flexible, reduced from a standard 12 months to shorter terms in many cases, and the stipend has been raised from ₹5,000 to ₹9,000 per month to improve uptake.