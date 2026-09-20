Industry seeks wider use of degraded forests for compensatory afforestation

Amid concerns over shrinking agricultural and other non-forest land for industrial, infrastructure and real estate projects, the compensatory afforestation regime has come under renewed scrutiny, with industry bodies seeking greater scope to use degraded forest areas to meet afforestation obligations arising from the diversion of forest land.

The issue assumes significance for Odisha, which has already achieved the one-third forest and tree-cover benchmark and also has a substantial area of degraded forest with low canopy density. Industry associations argued that allowing degraded forests to be restored could ease pressure on scarce non-forest land without diluting the environmental obligations attached to forest diversion.

Under the existing framework, compensatory afforestation (CA) is generally required to be carried out over equivalent non-forest land that is not under the management and administrative control of the forest department. The land should, as far as possible, have the potential to compensate for the ecosystem goods and services lost as a result of forest diversion for industrial, mining or infrastructure projects. The rules, however, provide for the use of degraded forest land in specified circumstances. In eligible cases, including certain projects in states where forest area exceeds 33 per cent of the geographical area and suitable non-forest land is unavailable, CA can be undertaken over degraded forest land measuring at least twice the area of forest diverted. The provision is available only to central agencies, central public sector enterprises and captive coal blocks of state public sector enterprises.

The Odisha Steel Producers’ Association (OSPA) has urged the state government to recommend to the Centre a policy relaxation allowing industrial project proponents in Odisha to undertake CA over degraded forest land measuring twice the area diverted for non-forest purposes, irrespective of ownership, on the lines of the provision currently available to certain central government agencies and public sector projects. The association has specifically requested the Odisha government to examine the proposal and make a strong recommendation to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to permit all industrial project proponents in forest-rich states such as Odisha to undertake CA over double the degraded forest area, provided the state has already achieved the prescribed national forest and tree-cover threshold and more than 33 per cent of its geographical area is recorded as forest.

S K Popli, secretary-general of OSPA, said the principal constraint was not merely the requirement to undertake afforestation but the availability of suitable non-forest land for the purpose. Under the existing framework, CA is primarily to be undertaken over equivalent non-forest land, but identifying sufficiently large parcels of such land is becoming difficult in Odisha, he pointed out. Odisha has a geographical area of 1,55,707 sq km and a recorded forest area of 61,204 sq km, or 39.31 per cent of its geographical area. Its forest cover stands at 52,433 sq km, or 33.67 per cent, while forest and tree cover together account for 37.63 per cent of the state’s geographical area.

But the overall forest-cover figures mask considerable variation in forest density. Around 28,164 sq km of recorded forest area has a canopy density of less than 10 per cent, and another 12,496 sq km falls in the 10-40 per cent canopy-density range. “There are thousands of acres of land earmarked as forest land only on paper. Instead of using additional non-forest land to meet CA requirements, such degraded forest land could be brought under afforestation, assisted natural regeneration and other restoration measures. This would improve the quality of existing forests while freeing non-forest land for competing development requirements,” said Prabodh Mohanty, president of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI).

According to the latest Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26, the state’s net sown area stood at around 36.2 per cent (56,300 sq km) of its geographical area. Land under non-agricultural uses accounts for 8.3 per cent (12,980 sq km), while current fallow, culturable wasteland and other categories together constitute a further sizeable share of 9.7 per cent (15,090 sq km). Pressure on agricultural land could increase as the state seeks to raise cropping intensity from about 165 per cent currently to 220 per cent by 2036 and 250 per cent by 2047 as part of its Viksit Odisha vision. Greater irrigation coverage and the expansion of agricultural activity would require additional land and infrastructure, potentially intensifying competition for land parcels that could otherwise be considered for CA.

The state has already acknowledged the difficulty of securing government land for compensatory afforestation. Since Odisha has prepared an ambitious plan to raise its steelmaking capacity from around 45 million tonnes a year to 130 million tonnes by 2030, the expansion of steel capacity, along with auxiliary and downstream industries and associated infrastructure, is expected to increase demand for land. Observing that the availability and cost of land for large industrial projects can have a direct bearing on project timelines and viability, OSPA said acquiring additional non-forest land for CA could involve separate processes, costs and administrative clearances, adding to the complexity of project implementation.