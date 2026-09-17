Infineon CEO calls India a market of 'tremendous importance' for chips

Terming India a market of "tremendous importance", German semiconductor major Infineon Technologies' CEO Jochen Hanebeck on Thursday said the country's chip ecosystem is entering an exciting new chapter, underpinned by economic growth, deep industrial ambitions, and expanding technological capabilities.

Speaking at the inaugural session of SEMICON India 2026, Hanebeck said the company's confidence in India has "never been stronger" as the nation cements its role in the global semiconductor value chain.

"For Infineon, India is a market of tremendous importance. Today, we work with more than 1,200 customers across the country, ranging from startups to some of India's largest and most successful companies," Hanebeck said.

He noted that what impresses him most is the rapid pace of progress across the domestic landscape, with India developing technological solutions for its own market while increasingly contributing to innovation on a global scale. The Munich-headquartered company, which has operated in India for more than 25 years, expanded its domestic workforce by 28 per cent over the past year, bringing its headcount to over 2,800 employees across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Hanebeck detailed the firm's expanding footprint, noting that Infineon has expanded its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Ahmedabad, strengthened its research and development (R&D) presence in Hyderabad, and is setting up a new state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru.